Gauff Triumphs Over Linette to Reach Wuhan Open Semi-Finals

World number four Coco Gauff achieved her 50th WTA main draw win of the year, dominating Magda Linette 6-0, 6-4 in the Wuhan Open quarter-finals on Friday.

Despite encountering issues with double faults, Gauff's robust returns overpowered an error-laden Linette, propelling her into a potential semi-final face-off with top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

The match underlines Gauff's unwavering form, extending her winning streak to nine matches. Her next challenge is the semi-final, contingent on the outcome of Sabalenka and Magdalena Frech's quarter-final clash.

