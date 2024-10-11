Left Menu

Gauff Triumphs Over Linette to Reach Wuhan Open Semi-Finals

Coco Gauff secured her 50th WTA main draw win of 2023 by defeating Magda Linette 6-0, 6-4 in the Wuhan Open quarter-finals. Despite struggling with double faults, Gauff's returns dominated an error-prone Linette. She now advances to potentially face Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wuhan | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:52 IST
Gauff Triumphs Over Linette to Reach Wuhan Open Semi-Finals
Coco Gauff
  • Country:
  • China

World number four Coco Gauff achieved her 50th WTA main draw win of the year, dominating Magda Linette 6-0, 6-4 in the Wuhan Open quarter-finals on Friday.

Despite encountering issues with double faults, Gauff's robust returns overpowered an error-laden Linette, propelling her into a potential semi-final face-off with top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

The match underlines Gauff's unwavering form, extending her winning streak to nine matches. Her next challenge is the semi-final, contingent on the outcome of Sabalenka and Magdalena Frech's quarter-final clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024