Gauff Triumphs Over Linette to Reach Wuhan Open Semi-Finals
Coco Gauff secured her 50th WTA main draw win of 2023 by defeating Magda Linette 6-0, 6-4 in the Wuhan Open quarter-finals. Despite struggling with double faults, Gauff's returns dominated an error-prone Linette. She now advances to potentially face Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wuhan | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:52 IST
- Country:
- China
World number four Coco Gauff achieved her 50th WTA main draw win of the year, dominating Magda Linette 6-0, 6-4 in the Wuhan Open quarter-finals on Friday.
Despite encountering issues with double faults, Gauff's robust returns overpowered an error-laden Linette, propelling her into a potential semi-final face-off with top seed Aryna Sabalenka.
The match underlines Gauff's unwavering form, extending her winning streak to nine matches. Her next challenge is the semi-final, contingent on the outcome of Sabalenka and Magdalena Frech's quarter-final clash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adam Scott's Quest for Presidents Cup Victory: A Veteran's Determination
UP Minister Confident of BJP Victory in J&K, Condemns Temple Vandalism in US
Historic Victory: LAFC Wins Lamar Hunt US Open Cup in Extra Time Thriller
Raj Babbar Confident of Congress Victory in Haryana Assembly Election
Ethan Nwaneri Shines in Arsenal's League Cup Victory