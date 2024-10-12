Valentin Carboni Sidelined: Surgery to Mend Cruciate Ligament Injury
Argentina midfielder Valentin Carboni will undergo knee surgery after injuring his cruciate ligaments during training. The 19-year-old, currently on loan at Marseille, will miss World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia. He debuted for Argentina in March and has appeared in four Ligue 1 matches this season.
Argentina's young attacking midfielder, Valentin Carboni, faces a challenging period ahead as he prepares to undergo surgery due to a cruciate ligament injury. The setback occurred during his training session with the national team in Miami.
According to Olympique de Marseille, where the 19-year-old player is on loan from Inter Milan, the injury will rule him out of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia. The Argentinian Football Association confirmed his unavailability for the matches scheduled this month.
Debuting for Argentina in March, Carboni has already made four appearances in Ligue 1 this season with third-placed Marseille. The club expressed its support and wished him a swift recovery as he embarks on the healing process.
