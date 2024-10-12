Sabalenka Triumphs Over Gauff to Reach Wuhan Final Again

Aryna Sabalenka showcased resilience by overcoming an early setback to beat Coco Gauff 1-6 6-4 6-4 in the Wuhan Open semi-finals. Gauff's 21 double faults gave Sabalenka a crucial advantage on Saturday.

Despite struggling with Gauff's powerful serves early in the match, Sabalenka shifted the momentum. "Couple of mistakes from her and I thought maybe I still have (a) chance," Sabalenka shared after the match, as she reached the final for the third consecutive year.

Sabalenka will face the winner of the semi-final between Zheng Qinwen and Wang Xinyu. With this win, Sabalenka aims to clinch the Wuhan title once again.

