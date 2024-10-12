Sabalenka Triumphs Over Gauff to Reach Wuhan Final Again
Aryna Sabalenka staged a comeback to defeat Coco Gauff at the Wuhan Open semi-finals, taking advantage of Gauff's 21 double faults. Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam winner, will advance to the final, where she aims to win her third Wuhan title. Sabalenka's power prevailed in the decisive moments.
Aryna Sabalenka showcased resilience by overcoming an early setback to beat Coco Gauff 1-6 6-4 6-4 in the Wuhan Open semi-finals. Gauff's 21 double faults gave Sabalenka a crucial advantage on Saturday.
Despite struggling with Gauff's powerful serves early in the match, Sabalenka shifted the momentum. "Couple of mistakes from her and I thought maybe I still have (a) chance," Sabalenka shared after the match, as she reached the final for the third consecutive year.
Sabalenka will face the winner of the semi-final between Zheng Qinwen and Wang Xinyu. With this win, Sabalenka aims to clinch the Wuhan title once again.
