Sabalenka Triumphs Over Gauff to Reach Wuhan Final Again

Aryna Sabalenka staged a comeback to defeat Coco Gauff at the Wuhan Open semi-finals, taking advantage of Gauff's 21 double faults. Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam winner, will advance to the final, where she aims to win her third Wuhan title. Sabalenka's power prevailed in the decisive moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wuhan | Updated: 12-10-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 17:17 IST
Sabalenka
  • Country:
  • China

Aryna Sabalenka showcased resilience by overcoming an early setback to beat Coco Gauff 1-6 6-4 6-4 in the Wuhan Open semi-finals. Gauff's 21 double faults gave Sabalenka a crucial advantage on Saturday.

Despite struggling with Gauff's powerful serves early in the match, Sabalenka shifted the momentum. "Couple of mistakes from her and I thought maybe I still have (a) chance," Sabalenka shared after the match, as she reached the final for the third consecutive year.

Sabalenka will face the winner of the semi-final between Zheng Qinwen and Wang Xinyu. With this win, Sabalenka aims to clinch the Wuhan title once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

