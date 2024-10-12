Rashmikaa and Aney Shine at ITF Mysore Open
Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty advances to the ITF Mysore Open final after beating Riya Bhatia. She will face Jessie Aney, who also won the doubles title with Bhatia. The duo defeated Soha Sadiq and Akanksha Nitture. Singles and doubles results highlighted the tournament's excitement.
Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, the top-seeded Indian player, secured her place in the ITF Mysore Open final by defeating compatriot Riya Bhatia 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals. Rashmikaa will now compete against second-seeded American Jessie Aney in the final showdown.
In an impressive display, Aney not only qualified for the singles final by outclassing Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar 6-1, 6-0 but also claimed the doubles title alongside Riya Bhatia. The Aney-Bhatia pair showcased their dominance by defeating Soha Sadiq and Akanksha Nitture 6-1, 6-1.
The matches demonstrated the prowess of the top-seeded players, with Aney and Bhatia showing no signs of fatigue and winning decisively. The event culminates with high anticipation for the singles final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
