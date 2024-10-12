Left Menu

Rashmikaa and Aney Shine at ITF Mysore Open

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty advances to the ITF Mysore Open final after beating Riya Bhatia. She will face Jessie Aney, who also won the doubles title with Bhatia. The duo defeated Soha Sadiq and Akanksha Nitture. Singles and doubles results highlighted the tournament's excitement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 12-10-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 17:23 IST
Rashmikaa and Aney Shine at ITF Mysore Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, the top-seeded Indian player, secured her place in the ITF Mysore Open final by defeating compatriot Riya Bhatia 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals. Rashmikaa will now compete against second-seeded American Jessie Aney in the final showdown.

In an impressive display, Aney not only qualified for the singles final by outclassing Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar 6-1, 6-0 but also claimed the doubles title alongside Riya Bhatia. The Aney-Bhatia pair showcased their dominance by defeating Soha Sadiq and Akanksha Nitture 6-1, 6-1.

The matches demonstrated the prowess of the top-seeded players, with Aney and Bhatia showing no signs of fatigue and winning decisively. The event culminates with high anticipation for the singles final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024