Rashmikaa and Aney Shine at ITF Mysore Open

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, the top-seeded Indian player, secured her place in the ITF Mysore Open final by defeating compatriot Riya Bhatia 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals. Rashmikaa will now compete against second-seeded American Jessie Aney in the final showdown.

In an impressive display, Aney not only qualified for the singles final by outclassing Lakshmiprabha Arunkumar 6-1, 6-0 but also claimed the doubles title alongside Riya Bhatia. The Aney-Bhatia pair showcased their dominance by defeating Soha Sadiq and Akanksha Nitture 6-1, 6-1.

The matches demonstrated the prowess of the top-seeded players, with Aney and Bhatia showing no signs of fatigue and winning decisively. The event culminates with high anticipation for the singles final.

(With inputs from agencies.)