Left Menu

New Zealand's Commanding Victory: A Semifinals Hopeful T20 Campaign

New Zealand remains in the hunt for a T20 World Cup semifinal spot, defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets. With their win, they join India in a tight race for the second qualifying position from Group A. Key performances include Georgia Plimmer's 53-run innings and solid spin bowling from Amelia Kerr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:33 IST
New Zealand's Commanding Victory: A Semifinals Hopeful T20 Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

New Zealand bolstered their T20 World Cup semifinal aspirations with an assertive eight-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Securing a pivotal win, New Zealand join India in the battle for the second spot from Group A, trailing Australia, who are poised to top the group with six points.

Georgia Plimmer led New Zealand's innings with a commanding 53-run contribution, while Amelia Kerr's all-round performance helped secure the victory with ease in 17.3 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024