New Zealand's Commanding Victory: A Semifinals Hopeful T20 Campaign

New Zealand bolstered their T20 World Cup semifinal aspirations with an assertive eight-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Securing a pivotal win, New Zealand join India in the battle for the second spot from Group A, trailing Australia, who are poised to top the group with six points.

Georgia Plimmer led New Zealand's innings with a commanding 53-run contribution, while Amelia Kerr's all-round performance helped secure the victory with ease in 17.3 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)