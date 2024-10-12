New Zealand's Commanding Victory: A Semifinals Hopeful T20 Campaign
New Zealand remains in the hunt for a T20 World Cup semifinal spot, defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets. With their win, they join India in a tight race for the second qualifying position from Group A. Key performances include Georgia Plimmer's 53-run innings and solid spin bowling from Amelia Kerr.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:33 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
New Zealand bolstered their T20 World Cup semifinal aspirations with an assertive eight-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Securing a pivotal win, New Zealand join India in the battle for the second spot from Group A, trailing Australia, who are poised to top the group with six points.
Georgia Plimmer led New Zealand's innings with a commanding 53-run contribution, while Amelia Kerr's all-round performance helped secure the victory with ease in 17.3 overs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Urges Jaishankar to Secure Release of 37 Tamil Fishermen Held by Sri Lanka
Rahul Gandhi Urges Action on Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrest by Sri Lankan Authorities
Kamindu Mendis Shines as Sri Lanka Sweeps New Zealand 2-0
Jayasuriya Shines as Sri Lanka Crushes New Zealand in Historic Win
Kamindu Mendis Shines as Sri Lanka Dominates Kiwis in Test Series Whitewash