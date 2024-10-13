Mahela Jayawardene Returns as Mumbai Indians Head Coach

In a significant move, Mahela Jayawardene has been reappointed as the head coach of the Mumbai Indians, the Indian Premier League team announced on Sunday.

The former Sri Lanka captain takes back his role after a stint as the franchise's global head of cricket, during which time a different leadership had the team underperform.

Jayawardene's previous coaching stint was marked by remarkable success, guiding the team to three IPL titles. The Mumbai Indians hailed his return as a strategic decision to bolster their performance, with co-owner Akash Ambani expressing enthusiasm for his wealth of knowledge and leadership abilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)