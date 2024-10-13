Left Menu

India Gears Up for New Zealand Test Showdown

As New Zealand prepares to face India in a Test series, coach Gary Stead commends India's depth and resilience. Despite key injuries, India's squad showcases rising stars, maintaining an impressive home record. The series will see India's new vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah in action, while Tom Latham leads New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:18 IST
NZ head coach Gary Stead. (Photo- NZ Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As New Zealand readies itself for an intense Test series against India, scheduled to begin on October 16 in Bengaluru, their coach Gary Stead has praised India's formidable depth and adept injury management, contributing to their dominance in home conditions. He emphasized the challenges posed by India's skilled bench strength and strategic gameplay.

Stead noted that even significant injuries do not seem to hinder India, as they possess a reservoir of talented players ready to step in seamlessly. India's current squad, despite being without veterans like Mohammed Shami due to injury, showcases emerging talents who have delivered impressive performances in recent matches.

In a recent announcement, India confirmed their squad for the series, with Rohit Sharma leading and Jasprit Bumrah appointed as vice-captain. The Indian team's solid home streak contrasts with New Zealand's recent struggles, following a whitewash against Sri Lanka, making this series a formidable test for the visiting side under new captain Tom Latham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

