India Gears Up for New Zealand Test Showdown

As New Zealand readies itself for an intense Test series against India, scheduled to begin on October 16 in Bengaluru, their coach Gary Stead has praised India's formidable depth and adept injury management, contributing to their dominance in home conditions. He emphasized the challenges posed by India's skilled bench strength and strategic gameplay.

Stead noted that even significant injuries do not seem to hinder India, as they possess a reservoir of talented players ready to step in seamlessly. India's current squad, despite being without veterans like Mohammed Shami due to injury, showcases emerging talents who have delivered impressive performances in recent matches.

In a recent announcement, India confirmed their squad for the series, with Rohit Sharma leading and Jasprit Bumrah appointed as vice-captain. The Indian team's solid home streak contrasts with New Zealand's recent struggles, following a whitewash against Sri Lanka, making this series a formidable test for the visiting side under new captain Tom Latham.

