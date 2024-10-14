Left Menu

Cameron Green's Spinal Surgery Forces Major Team Shuffle

Australia's all-rounder Cameron Green will miss the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy and other major matches due to a spinal stress fracture requiring surgery. Recovery is expected to take six months, impacting team dynamics and necessitating strategic lineup changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:45 IST
Cameron Green's Spinal Surgery Forces Major Team Shuffle
Cameron Green
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia received a major blow as all-rounder Cameron Green was ruled out of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India. A stress fracture in his spine will require surgery and an anticipated six-month recovery period.

The injury, discovered following a recent tour of the UK, further jeopardizes his participation in several key tournaments, including the Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Champions Trophy. Green, whose condition in the lower back is unique, has decided to undergo a procedure similar to those experienced by notable pacers like Jasprit Bumrah.

The surgery will be conducted by New Zealand specialists Grahame Inglis and Rowan Schouten. With Green absent, Australia now faces a challenge to redesign their batting lineup, with selectors focusing on upcoming talents during the Australia A series against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024