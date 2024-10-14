Cameron Green's Spinal Surgery Forces Major Team Shuffle
Australia's all-rounder Cameron Green will miss the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy and other major matches due to a spinal stress fracture requiring surgery. Recovery is expected to take six months, impacting team dynamics and necessitating strategic lineup changes.
Australia received a major blow as all-rounder Cameron Green was ruled out of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India. A stress fracture in his spine will require surgery and an anticipated six-month recovery period.
The injury, discovered following a recent tour of the UK, further jeopardizes his participation in several key tournaments, including the Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Champions Trophy. Green, whose condition in the lower back is unique, has decided to undergo a procedure similar to those experienced by notable pacers like Jasprit Bumrah.
The surgery will be conducted by New Zealand specialists Grahame Inglis and Rowan Schouten. With Green absent, Australia now faces a challenge to redesign their batting lineup, with selectors focusing on upcoming talents during the Australia A series against India.
