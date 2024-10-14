Left Menu

Chess Titans Clash in All India FIDE Rating Open 2024

International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni and top contenders shared the lead after the fifth round of the SMCA Chess Tournament 2024. Kulkarni and others like Yash Watarkar maintained their winning streaks. The tournament featured fierce competition, with players from Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi showcasing their skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:11 IST
Chess Titans Clash in All India FIDE Rating Open 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense display of chess talent, International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni from Mumbai, together with Yash Watarkar from Pune, Arnav Kherdekar from Mumbai, and Delhi's Saikat Nath, lead the pack in the SMCA Chess School's first All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament 2024.

Throughout the latest round, Kulkarni, who boasts an impressive ELO Rating of 2185, strategically defeated Darsh Shetty on the top board. Not to be outdone, Watarkar masterfully overcame Deepak Soni on the second board, both players maintaining an unblemished record.

Remarkably, Kherdekar and Nath also claimed victories, defeating Tarun N and Rajeev Rudra, respectively. These decisive games pave the way for an electrifying conclusion as the top players showcase their skills in this prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024