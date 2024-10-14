Chess Titans Clash in All India FIDE Rating Open 2024

In an intense display of chess talent, International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni from Mumbai, together with Yash Watarkar from Pune, Arnav Kherdekar from Mumbai, and Delhi's Saikat Nath, lead the pack in the SMCA Chess School's first All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament 2024.

Throughout the latest round, Kulkarni, who boasts an impressive ELO Rating of 2185, strategically defeated Darsh Shetty on the top board. Not to be outdone, Watarkar masterfully overcame Deepak Soni on the second board, both players maintaining an unblemished record.

Remarkably, Kherdekar and Nath also claimed victories, defeating Tarun N and Rajeev Rudra, respectively. These decisive games pave the way for an electrifying conclusion as the top players showcase their skills in this prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)