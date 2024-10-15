Riley Meredith Ready for Somerset Comeback in Vitality Blast

Riley Meredith, the Australian fast bowler, is set to rejoin Somerset for the upcoming Vitality Blast in 2025. While his involvement in the County Championship and One-Day Cup is not yet confirmed, his outstanding performances last summer have left a mark on Somerset's management.

Meredith excelled in his maiden county cricket season, taking 14 wickets with an average of 21.33 in the Blast, helping Somerset advance to Finals Day. However, he missed the knockout games due to national duties. His impressive spell included dismissing six players in three One-Day Cup games.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Meredith stated, "I really enjoyed my time with Somerset and look forward to returning next summer. We played some remarkable cricket, and I hope to help secure silverware in 2025." Somerset's director of cricket, Andy Hurry, praised Meredith's contribution, highlighting his speed and aggression on the field.

Meredith last represented Australia against Scotland in a T20I, showcasing his skills with a wicket in four overs. His return to Somerset is eagerly anticipated by both fans and team members.

