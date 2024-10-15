Left Menu

Riley Meredith Ready for Somerset Comeback in Vitality Blast

Australian seamer Riley Meredith will return to Somerset for the Vitality Blast next year. His participation in the County Championship and One-Day Cup remains uncertain, subject to competition structure. Meredith impressed in his previous stint, taking 14 wickets, and looks forward to contributing further to Somerset's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:17 IST
Riley Meredith Ready for Somerset Comeback in Vitality Blast
Riley Meredith (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Riley Meredith, the Australian fast bowler, is set to rejoin Somerset for the upcoming Vitality Blast in 2025. While his involvement in the County Championship and One-Day Cup is not yet confirmed, his outstanding performances last summer have left a mark on Somerset's management.

Meredith excelled in his maiden county cricket season, taking 14 wickets with an average of 21.33 in the Blast, helping Somerset advance to Finals Day. However, he missed the knockout games due to national duties. His impressive spell included dismissing six players in three One-Day Cup games.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Meredith stated, "I really enjoyed my time with Somerset and look forward to returning next summer. We played some remarkable cricket, and I hope to help secure silverware in 2025." Somerset's director of cricket, Andy Hurry, praised Meredith's contribution, highlighting his speed and aggression on the field.

Meredith last represented Australia against Scotland in a T20I, showcasing his skills with a wicket in four overs. His return to Somerset is eagerly anticipated by both fans and team members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024