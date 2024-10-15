Rebuilding Hope: Debutants Shine in Pakistan's Test Battle Against England
Debutants Kamran Ghulam and Saim Ayub led a rebuilding effort for Pakistan in the second cricket test against England, following initial setbacks by spinner Jack Leach. Pakistan reached 79-2 at lunch with contributions from both players, as they navigated challenges on a tricky wicket.
- Country:
- Pakistan
On Tuesday, debutants Kamran Ghulam and Saim Ayub played pivotal roles in reviving Pakistan's innings during the second test against England. This came after England's spinner, Jack Leach, made early strides, complicating Pakistan's batting efforts on a turning wicket.
Ayub, an adept left-handed opener, ended the morning session not out on 40, while Ghulam, filling in for the rested Babar Azam, was unbeaten on 29. Their partnership steered Pakistan to a midday score of 79-2, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.
Jack Leach (2-35) had disrupted the lineup by dismissing Abdullah Shafique and captain Shan Masood early. Despite the challenges, including a reused problematic pitch from the last match, Pakistan's alterations in the lineup looked promising.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- cricket
- Test match
- Kamran Ghulam
- Saim Ayub
- Jack Leach
- England
- batting
- spin
- debutants
ALSO READ
Australia Clinches Series with DLS Triumph Over England
Travis Head Shines as Australia Clinches Series Win Over England
Australia Seals Series with Thrilling 49-Run Win over England in Fifth ODI
Sterling's Strength: A Hawkish Bank of England Holds the Line
Shan Masood Stresses Optimism Amidst Defeats as Pakistan Preps for England Series