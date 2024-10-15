Left Menu

Rebuilding Hope: Debutants Shine in Pakistan's Test Battle Against England

Debutants Kamran Ghulam and Saim Ayub led a rebuilding effort for Pakistan in the second cricket test against England, following initial setbacks by spinner Jack Leach. Pakistan reached 79-2 at lunch with contributions from both players, as they navigated challenges on a tricky wicket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Multan | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:31 IST
Rebuilding Hope: Debutants Shine in Pakistan's Test Battle Against England
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Tuesday, debutants Kamran Ghulam and Saim Ayub played pivotal roles in reviving Pakistan's innings during the second test against England. This came after England's spinner, Jack Leach, made early strides, complicating Pakistan's batting efforts on a turning wicket.

Ayub, an adept left-handed opener, ended the morning session not out on 40, while Ghulam, filling in for the rested Babar Azam, was unbeaten on 29. Their partnership steered Pakistan to a midday score of 79-2, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

Jack Leach (2-35) had disrupted the lineup by dismissing Abdullah Shafique and captain Shan Masood early. Despite the challenges, including a reused problematic pitch from the last match, Pakistan's alterations in the lineup looked promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024