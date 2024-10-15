Rebuilding Hope: Debutants Shine in Pakistan's Test Battle Against England

On Tuesday, debutants Kamran Ghulam and Saim Ayub played pivotal roles in reviving Pakistan's innings during the second test against England. This came after England's spinner, Jack Leach, made early strides, complicating Pakistan's batting efforts on a turning wicket.

Ayub, an adept left-handed opener, ended the morning session not out on 40, while Ghulam, filling in for the rested Babar Azam, was unbeaten on 29. Their partnership steered Pakistan to a midday score of 79-2, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

Jack Leach (2-35) had disrupted the lineup by dismissing Abdullah Shafique and captain Shan Masood early. Despite the challenges, including a reused problematic pitch from the last match, Pakistan's alterations in the lineup looked promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)