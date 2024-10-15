Building Fast Bowling Depth: India's New Cricket Strategy

In a strategic move, India skipper Rohit Sharma highlighted the need to bolster the nation's pace bowling contingent, aiming to match the depth and resilience of their batting lineup.

Sharma's comments were preceded by the untimely setbacks of key pacers Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal, prompting an earnest effort to cultivate young talent into the main squad.

With a focus on the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, Sharma expressed a desire to build a readily available bench strength, thus relieving reliance on the existing players and securing a seamless transition during injury spells.

