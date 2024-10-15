Left Menu

Jonas Eidevall Resigns: A Turning Point for Arsenal Women's Team

Arsenal women's head coach Jonas Eidevall resigned after three years, following consecutive defeats. Assistant coach Renee Sledgers will step in as interim coach. Arsenal, currently sixth in the league, has struggled this season. Eidevall's tenure saw two Women's League Cup victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:21 IST
Jonas Eidevall, the head coach of Arsenal's women's team, has stepped down after a tumultuous three-year stint, marked by recent defeats to Bayern Munich and Chelsea. His departure was announced on Tuesday, with Assistant Coach Renee Sledgers taking over interim duties, Arsenal's Women's Super League club confirmed.

Sitting at the sixth spot in the league standings, Arsenal's women's team has managed to secure only one victory in their four league matches this season. Their woes were compounded by a 5-2 Champions League loss to Bayern, followed by a narrow 2-1 defeat to rivals Chelsea. Arsenal's sporting director Edu Gaspar acknowledged Eidevall's contributions in a club statement.

During his tenure, the 41-year-old Swede led the team to win two Women's League Cup titles, creating numerous unforgettable moments for the fans. Director of Women's Football Clare Wheatley highlighted his achievements, emphasizing the back-to-back trophies Eidevall brought to the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

