Tom Latham Ready to Lead New Zealand's Charge Against India
New Zealand's new captain, Tom Latham, anticipates a key role for pace bowlers due to expected rain in the opening test match against India. Latham, who took over from Tim Southee, aims to secure a win against India, the hosts, on their home turf, seeking a significant victory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:21 IST
New Zealand's recently appointed cricket captain, Tom Latham, has highlighted the important role fast bowlers may have in the upcoming rainfall-affected opening match of the India series.
With persistent rain hindering both teams' final preparations, Latham noted that forecasts predict continued showers, which could influence the pitch's condition, potentially favoring seam bowlers.
Stepping in for Tim Southee after a series loss in Sri Lanka, Latham is determined to lead New Zealand towards their first test victory against India in 35 years, focusing on strategic plays to navigate the challenging home series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
