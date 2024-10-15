Left Menu

Tom Latham Ready to Lead New Zealand's Charge Against India

New Zealand's new captain, Tom Latham, anticipates a key role for pace bowlers due to expected rain in the opening test match against India. Latham, who took over from Tim Southee, aims to secure a win against India, the hosts, on their home turf, seeking a significant victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:21 IST
Tom Latham Ready to Lead New Zealand's Charge Against India
Tom Latham

New Zealand's recently appointed cricket captain, Tom Latham, has highlighted the important role fast bowlers may have in the upcoming rainfall-affected opening match of the India series.

With persistent rain hindering both teams' final preparations, Latham noted that forecasts predict continued showers, which could influence the pitch's condition, potentially favoring seam bowlers.

Stepping in for Tim Southee after a series loss in Sri Lanka, Latham is determined to lead New Zealand towards their first test victory against India in 35 years, focusing on strategic plays to navigate the challenging home series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024