Florian Wirtz Faces Uncertain Return After Ankle Injury

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz sustained a capsular ankle injury during Germany's match against the Netherlands, leaving him doubtful for upcoming games. An MRI confirmed the injury, and his return to training remains uncertain. Leverkusen currently stands fifth in the Bundesliga, trailing Bayern Munich by three points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:19 IST
Florian Wirtz, a midfielder for Bayer Leverkusen, has sustained a capsular injury to his right ankle. The injury occurred while he was playing for Germany in their victory against the Netherlands in a Nations League match. Wirtz was substituted after the injury, with Robert Andrich taking his place.

The 21-year-old was put through an MRI scan on Tuesday, with the club reporting that he is undergoing treatment at Leverkusen. His recovery timeline is uncertain, casting doubt on his participation in the Bundesliga clash against Eintracht Frankfurt scheduled for Saturday.

The injury comes at a critical time for Leverkusen, who sit fifth in the league standings. They are just three points behind leaders Bayern Munich. Four days after the upcoming league match, Leverkusen is set to face Brest in the Champions League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

