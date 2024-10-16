Sadio Mane's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Senegal to AFCON Finals

Sadio Mane dramatically sealed Senegal's spot in next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals with a thrilling 96th-minute free-kick against Malawi. Despite relentless pressure and 30 attempts on goal, Senegal's breakthrough came only in the final seconds, securing a 1-0 victory.

While Senegal celebrates, Ghana's AFCON hopes hang in the balance after a surprising 2-0 defeat to Sudan in a match held on neutral ground in Libya. Having gathered just two points from four games, Ghana faces a challenging task against pool leaders Angola.

Elsewhere, Egypt, Congo, and Uganda posted significant victories, enhancing their qualification prospects, as Ivory Coast suffered a surprising loss to Sierra Leone. With more matches pending, several nations remain in contention for the coveted spots in the prestigious tournament.

