Sadio Mane's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Senegal to AFCON Finals

Sadio Mane secured Senegal's spot in the Africa Cup of Nations finals with a dramatic 96th-minute free-kick winner against Malawi. Meanwhile, Ghana is on the brink of missing out after falling to Sudan, while Egypt, DR Congo, Zambia, and Uganda also secured crucial victories in their qualification quests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 00:09 IST
Sadio Mane dramatically sealed Senegal's spot in next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals with a thrilling 96th-minute free-kick against Malawi. Despite relentless pressure and 30 attempts on goal, Senegal's breakthrough came only in the final seconds, securing a 1-0 victory.

While Senegal celebrates, Ghana's AFCON hopes hang in the balance after a surprising 2-0 defeat to Sudan in a match held on neutral ground in Libya. Having gathered just two points from four games, Ghana faces a challenging task against pool leaders Angola.

Elsewhere, Egypt, Congo, and Uganda posted significant victories, enhancing their qualification prospects, as Ivory Coast suffered a surprising loss to Sierra Leone. With more matches pending, several nations remain in contention for the coveted spots in the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

