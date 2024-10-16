Sadio Mane's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Senegal to AFCON Finals
Sadio Mane secured Senegal's spot in the Africa Cup of Nations finals with a dramatic 96th-minute free-kick winner against Malawi. Meanwhile, Ghana is on the brink of missing out after falling to Sudan, while Egypt, DR Congo, Zambia, and Uganda also secured crucial victories in their qualification quests.
Sadio Mane dramatically sealed Senegal's spot in next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals with a thrilling 96th-minute free-kick against Malawi. Despite relentless pressure and 30 attempts on goal, Senegal's breakthrough came only in the final seconds, securing a 1-0 victory.
While Senegal celebrates, Ghana's AFCON hopes hang in the balance after a surprising 2-0 defeat to Sudan in a match held on neutral ground in Libya. Having gathered just two points from four games, Ghana faces a challenging task against pool leaders Angola.
Elsewhere, Egypt, Congo, and Uganda posted significant victories, enhancing their qualification prospects, as Ivory Coast suffered a surprising loss to Sierra Leone. With more matches pending, several nations remain in contention for the coveted spots in the prestigious tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sadio Mane
- Senegal
- AFCON
- football
- Ghana
- Malawi
- Egypt
- DR Congo
- Uganda
- qualifiers
ALSO READ
Egypt Condemns Shelling of UAE Ambassador's Residence in Khartoum
EU Law Challenges Cocoa Traceability in Ivory Coast and Ghana
Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana
Abu Dhabi Developer to Build 'Next Generation City' on Egypt's North Coast
Ghana Reports First Mpox Case: Global Concerns Persist