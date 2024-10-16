Cricket Fans Hold Breath as India vs. New Zealand Test Delayed by Rain

The eagerly anticipated first Test between cricket powerhouses India and New Zealand faced an unfortunate delay due to relentless rain on Wednesday.

Neither team has arrived at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as the pitch remains hidden under protective covers amid the downpour. Persistent showers have cast a shadow over the Test, with weather forecasts predicting more rain throughout the day.

India enters the series with momentum from a 2-0 victory over Bangladesh, while New Zealand looks to rebound from a similar defeat against Sri Lanka. Fans hope for favorable weather to allow play to commence.

