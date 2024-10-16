Left Menu

Kylian Mbappé Denies Swedish Media's 'False' Allegations

French soccer star Kylian Mbappé vehemently denies Swedish media's claims that he's under investigation for rape in Stockholm. His representatives criticized the reports as slanderous and baseless. Swedish prosecutors confirm a rape report but haven't identified any suspect, and Mbappé challenges the timing of these accusations.

Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • Sweden

French soccer sensation Kylian Mbappé has dismissed reports from Swedish media alleging his involvement in a rape investigation as 'false and irresponsible.' His representatives condemned the claims, describing them as slanderous rumors.

The Swedish media, including major outlets like Expressen and Aftonbladet, reported the alleged crime without naming sources, implicating the Real Madrid player based on recent visits to Stockholm. Swedish prosecutors did confirm that a rape was reported to police on October 10, 2024, but they refrained from naming any suspects.

Mbappé expressed frustration on social media, linking these reports to a legal dispute with Paris Saint-Germain over unpaid wages. His lawyer has also voiced confusion over the allegations, noting that a complaint does not automatically imply guilt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

