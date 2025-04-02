Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Defends Tax Conduct in Spanish Court

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, took the stand in a Spanish court on Wednesday to assert his belief that his tax dealings were above board. Accused of evading €1 million in taxes related to image rights, Ancelotti maintained, "For me, everything was in order," asserting his lack of intent to commit fraud.

The Italian coach, who joined Real Madrid with a €6 million net salary arrangement, left financial structuring to the club and his British adviser. He testified for approximately 40 minutes, pointing out that similar practices were common among players and coaches at the time, some of whom have previously settled similar allegations out of court.

While some like Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Costa paid substantial fines, others, including Xabi Alonso, have fought and won in court. Ancelotti faces a potential prison term and substantial fines for allegedly failing to disclose image rights income. A verdict is anticipated within weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)