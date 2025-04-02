Left Menu

Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Defends Tax Conduct in Spanish Court

Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti testified in a Spanish court, defending his belief that his tax affairs were legal. Accused of failing to pay tax on image rights, Ancelotti stands firm on his innocence, as the prosecutor seeks a prison term and a hefty fine for alleged tax evasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:40 IST
Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Defends Tax Conduct in Spanish Court
Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, took the stand in a Spanish court on Wednesday to assert his belief that his tax dealings were above board. Accused of evading €1 million in taxes related to image rights, Ancelotti maintained, "For me, everything was in order," asserting his lack of intent to commit fraud.

The Italian coach, who joined Real Madrid with a €6 million net salary arrangement, left financial structuring to the club and his British adviser. He testified for approximately 40 minutes, pointing out that similar practices were common among players and coaches at the time, some of whom have previously settled similar allegations out of court.

While some like Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Costa paid substantial fines, others, including Xabi Alonso, have fought and won in court. Ancelotti faces a potential prison term and substantial fines for allegedly failing to disclose image rights income. A verdict is anticipated within weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025