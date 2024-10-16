Harmanpreet Singh: Crown Jewel of Hockey India League Auctions

In a thrilling turn of events at the Hockey India League (HIL) auctions, India's Olympic medal-winning captain Harmanpreet Singh was jubilant as he became the most expensive acquisition. Soorma Hockey Club, representing Punjab and Haryana, secured Singh for a staggering Rs 78 lakh, fulfilling his wishes.

Expressing his excitement, Harmanpreet shared, 'I was on the edge of my seat, hoping Sardar Singh would bid for me. Joining the Haryana-Punjab team is a dream come true, especially after leading India to a bronze at the Paris Olympics.'

This HIL season holds special significance with the debut of the Women's league, featuring four teams, running concurrently with the men's event. Defender Udita Duhan celebrated her selection as the top buy in the women's auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)