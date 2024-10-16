Left Menu

Harmanpreet Singh: Crown Jewel of Hockey India League Auctions

Harmanpreet Singh becomes the most expensive pick at the Hockey India League auctions, secured by Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 78 lakh. This season marks the debut of the Women's Hockey India League, offering new opportunities for female players alongside the men's league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:46 IST
Harmanpreet Singh: Crown Jewel of Hockey India League Auctions
Harmanpreet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling turn of events at the Hockey India League (HIL) auctions, India's Olympic medal-winning captain Harmanpreet Singh was jubilant as he became the most expensive acquisition. Soorma Hockey Club, representing Punjab and Haryana, secured Singh for a staggering Rs 78 lakh, fulfilling his wishes.

Expressing his excitement, Harmanpreet shared, 'I was on the edge of my seat, hoping Sardar Singh would bid for me. Joining the Haryana-Punjab team is a dream come true, especially after leading India to a bronze at the Paris Olympics.'

This HIL season holds special significance with the debut of the Women's league, featuring four teams, running concurrently with the men's event. Defender Udita Duhan celebrated her selection as the top buy in the women's auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024