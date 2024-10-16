Left Menu

Thomas Tuchel Takes the Helm: England's Foreign Leader

German Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the head coach of the England national team, marking him as the third foreign coach in England's history. Supported by Anthony Barry, Tuchel aims to lead England into future successes, starting with the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:38 IST
Thomas Tuchel

German coach Thomas Tuchel has officially been appointed as the head coach of the England national football team, the Football Association revealed on Wednesday. Tuchel becomes England's third foreign coach, following in the footsteps of Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello, and will work alongside English assistant Anthony Barry.

FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham expressed excitement over the appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to have hired Thomas Tuchel, one of the best coaches in the world and Anthony Barry who is one of the best English coaches to support him." Interim coach Lee Carsley will remain for two Nations League matches following Gareth Southgate's resignation after a loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Tuchel and Barry will commence their roles in January, focusing on the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Notably, Tuchel's English football experience includes leading Chelsea to a Champions League victory in 2021, with his career also encompassing managerial positions at Borussia Dortmund, Paris St Germain, and Bayern Munich.

(With inputs from agencies.)

