Yannic Seidenberg's Doping Ban Slashed by 18 Months

Yannic Seidenberg, the renowned German hockey player who earned a silver medal at the 2018 Olympics, has had his doping suspension reduced by 18 months.

Initially handed a four-year ban for alleged testosterone and DHEA use, Seidenberg's appeal has resulted in a favorable outcome. This reduction was achieved through a 'case resolution agreement' between Germany's anti-doping agency and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The revised ban, originally backdated to 2022, will now conclude in March 2025. Seidenberg's previous accolades, including his Olympic silver medal, remain untouched.

(With inputs from agencies.)