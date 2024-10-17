Yannic Seidenberg's Doping Ban Slashed by 18 Months
Yannic Seidenberg, a 40-year-old German hockey player, successfully reduced his doping ban from four years to 18 months following an appeal. The case was settled with anti-doping agencies, with delays not blamed on him. His Olympic silver medal remains unaffected, with the ban now ending in March 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bonn | Updated: 17-10-2024 09:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 09:15 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Yannic Seidenberg, the renowned German hockey player who earned a silver medal at the 2018 Olympics, has had his doping suspension reduced by 18 months.
Initially handed a four-year ban for alleged testosterone and DHEA use, Seidenberg's appeal has resulted in a favorable outcome. This reduction was achieved through a 'case resolution agreement' between Germany's anti-doping agency and the World Anti-Doping Agency.
The revised ban, originally backdated to 2022, will now conclude in March 2025. Seidenberg's previous accolades, including his Olympic silver medal, remain untouched.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yannic Seidenberg
- hockey
- doping ban
- Germany
- Olympics
- testosterone
- WADA
- DHEA
- anti-doping
- ban reduction
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia Appoints Alisa Camplin as Chef de Mission for 2026 Winter Olympics
France Secures Financial Guarantees for 2030 Winter Olympics Bid
Raj Thackeray to Strategize in Marathwada
Ticket Prices Unveiled for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics
Tensions Escalate in Gaddiwada: Stone-Pelting Incident Leads to Arrests