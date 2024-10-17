Left Menu

Yannic Seidenberg's Doping Ban Slashed by 18 Months

Yannic Seidenberg, a 40-year-old German hockey player, successfully reduced his doping ban from four years to 18 months following an appeal. The case was settled with anti-doping agencies, with delays not blamed on him. His Olympic silver medal remains unaffected, with the ban now ending in March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bonn | Updated: 17-10-2024 09:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 09:15 IST
  • Germany

Yannic Seidenberg, the renowned German hockey player who earned a silver medal at the 2018 Olympics, has had his doping suspension reduced by 18 months.

Initially handed a four-year ban for alleged testosterone and DHEA use, Seidenberg's appeal has resulted in a favorable outcome. This reduction was achieved through a 'case resolution agreement' between Germany's anti-doping agency and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The revised ban, originally backdated to 2022, will now conclude in March 2025. Seidenberg's previous accolades, including his Olympic silver medal, remain untouched.

