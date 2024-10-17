Robertson Leads All Blacks into High-Stakes Northern Tour

Scott Robertson is set to discover the mettle of his All Blacks squad over an intense six-week tour. Starting in Japan on October 26, the tour includes successive tests against England, Ireland, France, and concludes with Italy on November 23.

Despite a challenging schedule, Robertson sees the tour as a valuable opportunity for team building. 'We've had time to prepare well,' he told reporters in Auckland, emphasizing the benefits of a collective team spirit on tour.

Faced with injuries to key players like Ethan Blackadder and Dalton Papali'i, Robertson has brought in replacements. He anticipates passionate crowds in London, Dublin, and Paris but welcomes the unique atmosphere, saying, 'That's all part of it, isn't it?'

