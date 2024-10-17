Left Menu

Robertson Leads All Blacks into High-Stakes Northern Tour

Scott Robertson faces a challenging first end-of-season tour as All Blacks coach. The team will confront rugby powerhouses England, Ireland, and France, with a final match against Italy. Despite injury setbacks, Robertson is optimistic about learning from these contests and navigating the evolved competitive landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 09:26 IST
Scott Robertson is set to discover the mettle of his All Blacks squad over an intense six-week tour. Starting in Japan on October 26, the tour includes successive tests against England, Ireland, France, and concludes with Italy on November 23.

Despite a challenging schedule, Robertson sees the tour as a valuable opportunity for team building. 'We've had time to prepare well,' he told reporters in Auckland, emphasizing the benefits of a collective team spirit on tour.

Faced with injuries to key players like Ethan Blackadder and Dalton Papali'i, Robertson has brought in replacements. He anticipates passionate crowds in London, Dublin, and Paris but welcomes the unique atmosphere, saying, 'That's all part of it, isn't it?'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

