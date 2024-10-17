Kiwis Soar: New Zealand's Quest for T20 World Cup Glory

New Zealand's women's cricket team is set to continue their impressive streak in the T20 World Cup as they face off against the West Indies in the second semifinal this Friday.

With triumphs over India and Sri Lanka, New Zealand defied a streak of 10 consecutive losses to secure a place in the tournament's final four. Sophie Devine's commanding leadership has been central to their success, with top performances from Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates, and Amelia Kerr providing critical support.

The West Indies, winners in 2016, pose a significant threat after a morale-boosting win over England. This semifinal promises excitement as the Kiwis' bilateral record stands strong at 15 wins from 23 matches against the Caribbean team. The winner will advance to face either Australia or South Africa in Sunday's final in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)