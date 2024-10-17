Left Menu

Kiwis Soar: New Zealand's Quest for T20 World Cup Glory

New Zealand's women's cricket team continues their remarkable journey in the T20 World Cup, leading to a semifinal clash with the West Indies. Key players like Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr have propelled the Kiwis past strong teams. West Indies also pose a formidable challenge after defeating England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:13 IST
Kiwis Soar: New Zealand's Quest for T20 World Cup Glory
Cricket Australia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

New Zealand's women's cricket team is set to continue their impressive streak in the T20 World Cup as they face off against the West Indies in the second semifinal this Friday.

With triumphs over India and Sri Lanka, New Zealand defied a streak of 10 consecutive losses to secure a place in the tournament's final four. Sophie Devine's commanding leadership has been central to their success, with top performances from Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates, and Amelia Kerr providing critical support.

The West Indies, winners in 2016, pose a significant threat after a morale-boosting win over England. This semifinal promises excitement as the Kiwis' bilateral record stands strong at 15 wins from 23 matches against the Caribbean team. The winner will advance to face either Australia or South Africa in Sunday's final in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024