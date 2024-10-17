Atletico Madrid Faces Sanctions: Ticket Sale Restrictions Imposed
Atletico Madrid will not offer tickets to season ticket holders for five away matches following sanctions from UEFA and RFEF. Fines and restrictions stem from discriminatory fan behavior and disruptions during a match against Real Madrid. The club aims to protect its image by addressing involved parties.
Atletico Madrid is facing significant restrictions after being sanctioned by both UEFA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). The club will not sell tickets to season ticket holders for their next five away matches as a consequence.
Last week, UEFA imposed a 30,000 euro fine, along with a suspended ban on selling tickets to away fans, after Atletico supporters exhibited racist and discriminatory behavior during a Champions League match against Benfica, which ended in a 4-0 defeat.
In addition, earlier this month, RFEF ordered Atletico to play their next three home matches with partial stadium closures due to disruptive behaviors during a game against Real Madrid. The club is determined to mitigate the damage to its image, emphasizing the exemplary conduct of the majority of its fans while identifying those responsible for the violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
