India's Unprecedented Collapse: Four Ducks in Bengaluru Test

India faced an unparalleled batting collapse against New Zealand in Bengaluru, losing four key batters for ducks in a home Test. Skipper Virat Kohli and teammates went down to New Zealand's pace attack, leading India to a dismal total of 46, with five ducks in total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:12 IST
Team India (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented display of fragility, India's batting lineup crumbled against New Zealand in the opening Test in Bengaluru, marking a historic low. On Day 2, India plunged into disarray as four key batsmen, including skipper Virat Kohli, faltered without scoring. This debacle marks the first instance in cricket history where India saw four top-order batsmen dismissed for ducks in a home Test.

Kohli, along with KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, and Ravindra Jadeja, returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers, contributing to a total of five ducks in the lineup. Ravichandran Ashwin added to this tally, departing for a golden duck at the onset of the second session, as New Zealand's pacers unleashed havoc in overcast conditions.

The New Zealand pace attack, led by ORourke, left the M Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd in stunned silence. ORourke's remarkable use of extra bounce proved decisive, as he dismissed Virat Kohli with a spectacular catch by Glenn Phillips. Kohli's dismissal marked his first duck in 32 innings. With wickets tumbling, India's tailend attempts to salvage the innings yielded little success, as the team folded meekly for 46.

(With inputs from agencies.)

