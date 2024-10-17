Dominant Start for New Zealand in First Test

On the second day of the first Test between India and New Zealand, the visiting team demonstrated their prowess, leaving India struggling for breakthroughs. Devon Conway, steadfast at the crease, scored an unbeaten 61, leading his side to 82/1 by the close of play.

The Indian bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, pushed hard but lacked the penetration needed to disrupt New Zealand's resolute batsmen. Tom Latham, scoring 15 before falling to Kuldeep Yadav, was the only dismissal New Zealand faced on the day.

With New Zealand's strong start, India faces the task of regrouping their bowling attack as the match moves forward, seeking crucial wickets to stay competitive in the Test.

