Dominant Start for New Zealand in First Test
On the second day of the first Test between India and New Zealand, New Zealand showed a strong performance, ending the day at 82/1. Tom Latham scored 15 before being dismissed, while Devon Conway remained not out at 61. India's bowlers worked hard but couldn't break through New Zealand's solid start.
On the second day of the first Test between India and New Zealand, the visiting team demonstrated their prowess, leaving India struggling for breakthroughs. Devon Conway, steadfast at the crease, scored an unbeaten 61, leading his side to 82/1 by the close of play.
The Indian bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, pushed hard but lacked the penetration needed to disrupt New Zealand's resolute batsmen. Tom Latham, scoring 15 before falling to Kuldeep Yadav, was the only dismissal New Zealand faced on the day.
With New Zealand's strong start, India faces the task of regrouping their bowling attack as the match moves forward, seeking crucial wickets to stay competitive in the Test.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tim Southee Steps Down as New Zealand Test Captain, Tom Latham Takes Over
Tim Southee Steps Down, Tom Latham Named New Zealand Test Captain
Tim Southee Steps Down: Tom Latham to Lead New Zealand in India Series
Jasprit Bumrah Reclaims Top Spot in ICC Test Bowling Rankings
Tom Latham: New Zealand's Sombre Cricket Captaincy Handover