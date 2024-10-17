Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Appoints Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao to Coaching Staff

Delhi Capitals have announced former Indian cricketers Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao as their new head coach and director of cricket ahead of the upcoming IPL season. With a strong track record, their appointments aim to drive success for the team as they prepare for the IPL mega auction.

Updated: 17-10-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:13 IST
Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao. (Photo- DC). Image Credit: ANI
  India

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming IPL season, Delhi Capitals (DC) has fortified its coaching ranks by appointing former Indian cricketers Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao as head coach and director of cricket, respectively. The franchise unveiled these appointments on Thursday, hoping to enhance their performance chart in the next cycle.

Addressing the significant roles given to the new joiners, DC chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi expressed optimism: "We are delighted to welcome Hemang and Venu to Delhi Capitals. Both have been integral parts of our extended family, and we're excited to have their expert guidance." He further emphasized the proven track records of both Badani and Rao, highlighting their potential impact on the team's success.

Both appointees bring a wealth of experience to their roles. Hemang Badani, who previously held coaching roles in the Lankan Premier League and the SA20, aligns his expertise with Venugopal Rao, known for his successful stints with IPL teams and his administrative experience in cricket. Their combined expertise is anticipated to steer the team through strategic player acquisitions in the IPL mega auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

