Kartik Singh Shines at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Indian teenage golf sensation Kartik Singh continues to impress at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship, maintaining his top-10 spot with a solid third-round performance of one-under 71. This remarkable achievement by the 14-year-old places him tied for ninth in the individual standings.

Kartik commenced his round enthusiastically, carding three birdies in the opening four holes. However, he faced setbacks with bogeys on the sixth and 16th holes, unable to secure further birdies throughout the round.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's duo Nguyen Anh Minh and Le Khanh Hung are raising their nation's hopes for a historic victory, leading the tournament by a single shot over Japan. Minh, leading the individual challenge, posted an impressive seven-under total after three rounds, securing a narrow advantage over New Zealand's Robby Turnbull.

