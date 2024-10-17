Gareth Davies Bids Farewell to International Rugby

Gareth Davies, the renowned scrumhalf for Wales, has officially retired from international rugby, capping off a distinguished decade-long career. The 34-year-old made his debut in 2014 against South Africa and concluded his international journey with the same opponent in June, accumulating 77 appearances.

Davies' storied career includes winning two Six Nations titles, one of which was a Grand Slam in 2019, and competing in three World Cup tournaments. His decision arrives just days before Coach Warren Gatland is set to announce Wales' squad for the upcoming November internationals.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Davies expressed his honor in representing Wales and mentioned the rise of promising young players as a reason for his timely departure. He remains eager to contribute to rugby at the club level with the Scarlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)