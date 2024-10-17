Left Menu

Sports Milestones and Big Moves: Headlines of the Week

The latest sports updates highlight key changes and achievements, including Iga Swiatek's new coaching addition, NFL's approval of the Jaguars' stadium renovation, Caitlin Clark's accolades and golf pairing, historic nights for Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and Tom Brady's investment in the Raiders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:31 IST
Sports Milestones and Big Moves: Headlines of the Week
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World tennis leader Iga Swiatek has secured an experienced addition to her coaching team. The Polish star announced on Thursday the enlistment of Belgian Wim Fissette, known for guiding tennis greats like Naomi Osaka and Kim Clijsters, following her recent split from coach Tomasz Wiktorowski.

The NFL's collective agreement has paved the way for the Jacksonville Jaguars to proceed with their $1.4 billion redevelopment of EverBank Stadium, planned as a futuristic sports arena. The extensive project aims for completion before the 2028 season.

In a celebration of sports milestones, Caitlin Clark's impressive debut in the All-WNBA first-team has been paired with an upcoming golf venture alongside Nelly Korda. Concurrently, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin etched their names in hockey history with significant career achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024