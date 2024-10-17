Sports Milestones and Big Moves: Headlines of the Week

World tennis leader Iga Swiatek has secured an experienced addition to her coaching team. The Polish star announced on Thursday the enlistment of Belgian Wim Fissette, known for guiding tennis greats like Naomi Osaka and Kim Clijsters, following her recent split from coach Tomasz Wiktorowski.

The NFL's collective agreement has paved the way for the Jacksonville Jaguars to proceed with their $1.4 billion redevelopment of EverBank Stadium, planned as a futuristic sports arena. The extensive project aims for completion before the 2028 season.

In a celebration of sports milestones, Caitlin Clark's impressive debut in the All-WNBA first-team has been paired with an upcoming golf venture alongside Nelly Korda. Concurrently, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin etched their names in hockey history with significant career achievements.

