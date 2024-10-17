South Africa Stuns Australia, Advances to Women's T20 World Cup Final

In a stunning upset, South Africa clinched a spot in the Women's T20 World Cup final with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over tournament favorites Australia. The match, held on Thursday, saw a determined South African side outplay the Australians to avenge their previous defeat in a championship clash.

Australia, put to bat first, could only muster 134 runs for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Top-performer Beth Mooney contributed 44 runs off 42 balls, while Ayabonga Khaka emerged as South Africa's standout bowler with impressive figures of 2/24.

Chasing the modest target, South Africa reached 135/2 in just 17.2 overs, with Anneke Bosch showcasing an exceptional performance by scoring 74 not out in 48 balls. Captain Laura Wolvaardt also made a significant contribution with 42 runs off 37 balls, ensuring a decisive victory for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)