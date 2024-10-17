Left Menu

South Africa Stuns Australia, Advances to Women's T20 World Cup Final

South Africa defeated Australia by eight wickets to reach the final of the Women's T20 World Cup. South Africa restricted Australia to 134 for five and chased down the target with 16 balls to spare, led by Anneke Bosch's unbeaten 74. This avenged their previous final loss to Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:36 IST
South Africa Stuns Australia, Advances to Women's T20 World Cup Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a stunning upset, South Africa clinched a spot in the Women's T20 World Cup final with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over tournament favorites Australia. The match, held on Thursday, saw a determined South African side outplay the Australians to avenge their previous defeat in a championship clash.

Australia, put to bat first, could only muster 134 runs for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Top-performer Beth Mooney contributed 44 runs off 42 balls, while Ayabonga Khaka emerged as South Africa's standout bowler with impressive figures of 2/24.

Chasing the modest target, South Africa reached 135/2 in just 17.2 overs, with Anneke Bosch showcasing an exceptional performance by scoring 74 not out in 48 balls. Captain Laura Wolvaardt also made a significant contribution with 42 runs off 37 balls, ensuring a decisive victory for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024