South Africa Stuns Australia, Advances to Women's T20 World Cup Final
South Africa defeated Australia by eight wickets to reach the final of the Women's T20 World Cup. South Africa restricted Australia to 134 for five and chased down the target with 16 balls to spare, led by Anneke Bosch's unbeaten 74. This avenged their previous final loss to Australia.
In a stunning upset, South Africa clinched a spot in the Women's T20 World Cup final with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over tournament favorites Australia. The match, held on Thursday, saw a determined South African side outplay the Australians to avenge their previous defeat in a championship clash.
Australia, put to bat first, could only muster 134 runs for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Top-performer Beth Mooney contributed 44 runs off 42 balls, while Ayabonga Khaka emerged as South Africa's standout bowler with impressive figures of 2/24.
Chasing the modest target, South Africa reached 135/2 in just 17.2 overs, with Anneke Bosch showcasing an exceptional performance by scoring 74 not out in 48 balls. Captain Laura Wolvaardt also made a significant contribution with 42 runs off 37 balls, ensuring a decisive victory for the team.
