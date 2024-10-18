Left Menu

NFL's Global Game Plan: Super Bowl Stays Home

The NFL continues to expand its international presence with games in Brazil, London, and Germany. However, it doesn't plan to host a Super Bowl abroad soon. Despite global interest, the focus is on regular season games, with upcoming Super Bowls scheduled in U.S. cities until 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 00:25 IST
NFL's Global Game Plan: Super Bowl Stays Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The NFL has strengthened its international foothold by hosting regular season games in Brazil, London, and an upcoming event in Germany. However, officials confirmed no immediate plans to hold a Super Bowl outside the U.S.

Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, emphasized the emphasis on increasing regular season matches internationally instead of the Super Bowl being played abroad, despite long-term possibilities remaining open.

While recent games have unfolded in iconic venues like Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, future Super Bowls are already designated for U.S. cities, with New Orleans, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, and Atlanta set to host the events through 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

