Nadal's Farewell Tour: Eyes on the Davis Cup
Rafael Nadal's recent 6-3, 6-3 loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam serves as a preparation for his final tennis event, the Davis Cup. Nadal aims to support Spain in the competition before retiring. Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic also spotlighted in the Saudi exhibition tournament.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:43 IST
Rafael Nadal, focusing on his upcoming Davis Cup appearance, expressed satisfaction with his recent performance despite a 6-3, 6-3 defeat against Carlos Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam.
The event, which took place in Saudi Arabia, also saw Jannik Sinner prevail over Novak Djokovic in another semifinal clash.
This match marked Nadal's return to competitive tennis since the Paris Olympics in July. As he gears up for his retirement following the Davis Cup, Nadal remains committed to giving his best for Spain.
