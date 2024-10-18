Left Menu

Ravindra, Southee Dominate as New Zealand Seizes Control in Bengaluru Test

Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee's vital 112-run stand halted India's comeback, steering New Zealand to a commanding lead on Day 3 of the opening Test in Bengaluru. Unbeaten at lunch, Ravindra hit a century while Southee contributed 49 runs, taking New Zealand to a formidable 345/7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:59 IST
Ravindra, Southee Dominate as New Zealand Seizes Control in Bengaluru Test
Team India (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turning point during the opening Test in Bengaluru, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee constructed a robust 112-run unbroken partnership, leaving New Zealand in complete control by the end of Day 3's first session. New Zealand, resuming at 345/7 in 81 overs, saw Ravindra remain not out at 104 off 125 balls and Southee near a half-century at 49 off 50 deliveries, securing a substantial lead of 299 runs over India.

The momentum shifted dramatically when India's Mohammed Siraj triggered a turnaround, claiming the wicket of Daryl Mitchell with a thick edge caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who injured his hand in the process. Jasprit Bumrah further intensified India's efforts by dismissing Tom Blundell, who struggled to adapt to Bumrah's bowling on the challenging pitch, eventually getting caught by KL Rahul in second slip.

Facing an aggressive charge led by Glenn Phillips and Ravindra, India captain Rohit Sharma introduced spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav to regain control. While Jadeja managed to bowl out Phillips for 14, Matt Henry maintained New Zealand's momentum with consecutive boundaries. Despite an initial setback, Henry's dismissal allowed Ravindra and Southee to anchor New Zealand's innings, strategically rotating strikes and capitalizing on India's wavering bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024