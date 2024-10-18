Ravindra, Southee Dominate as New Zealand Seizes Control in Bengaluru Test

In a significant turning point during the opening Test in Bengaluru, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee constructed a robust 112-run unbroken partnership, leaving New Zealand in complete control by the end of Day 3's first session. New Zealand, resuming at 345/7 in 81 overs, saw Ravindra remain not out at 104 off 125 balls and Southee near a half-century at 49 off 50 deliveries, securing a substantial lead of 299 runs over India.

The momentum shifted dramatically when India's Mohammed Siraj triggered a turnaround, claiming the wicket of Daryl Mitchell with a thick edge caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who injured his hand in the process. Jasprit Bumrah further intensified India's efforts by dismissing Tom Blundell, who struggled to adapt to Bumrah's bowling on the challenging pitch, eventually getting caught by KL Rahul in second slip.

Facing an aggressive charge led by Glenn Phillips and Ravindra, India captain Rohit Sharma introduced spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav to regain control. While Jadeja managed to bowl out Phillips for 14, Matt Henry maintained New Zealand's momentum with consecutive boundaries. Despite an initial setback, Henry's dismissal allowed Ravindra and Southee to anchor New Zealand's innings, strategically rotating strikes and capitalizing on India's wavering bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)