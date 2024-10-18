Pakistan's Stunning Victory Levels Series Against England

Pakistan achieved a convincing 152-run win against England in the second test match held in Multan, bringing the series to a 1-1 tie.

England, tasked with chasing a target of 297, fell short and were dismissed for 144 on the morning of the fourth day. Ben Stokes emerged as the top-scorer for England with 37 runs.

Noman Ali's outstanding bowling performance, which claimed 8 wickets for just 46 runs, played a crucial role in Pakistan's victory. The decisive third test is set to begin in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)