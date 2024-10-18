Pakistan's Stunning Victory Levels Series Against England
Pakistan secured a remarkable 152-run victory over England in the second test match in Multan. England, chasing 297, were dismissed for 144, with Ben Stokes scoring the highest for England at 37. Notably, Noman Ali took an impressive 8 wickets for 46 runs. The series is now tied 1-1.
Pakistan achieved a convincing 152-run win against England in the second test match held in Multan, bringing the series to a 1-1 tie.
England, tasked with chasing a target of 297, fell short and were dismissed for 144 on the morning of the fourth day. Ben Stokes emerged as the top-scorer for England with 37 runs.
Noman Ali's outstanding bowling performance, which claimed 8 wickets for just 46 runs, played a crucial role in Pakistan's victory. The decisive third test is set to begin in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
