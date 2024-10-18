Left Menu

New Zealand Takes Command on Day Three in Test Against India

On the third day of the first Test between India and New Zealand, the Kiwis took control with significant innings, headed by Rachin Ravindra's 134 and Devon Conway's 91. India's bowlers struggled to contain New Zealand, who posted a formidable 402 with contributions across the board.

Updated: 18-10-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:30 IST
The third day of the first Test match between India and New Zealand saw the Kiwis dominating the pitch. Batting first, New Zealand secured a commanding position with key contributions from their top and middle order.

Rachin Ravindra's stellar knock of 134 runs stood out, with Devon Conway also making a significant impact with his 91. Despite India's efforts, including wickets taken by Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, New Zealand posted a total of 402.

India's bowlers found some success but failed to maintain consistent pressure, as New Zealand's batsmen strategically thwarted their attack. Day three's performance leaves New Zealand in a strong position for the remaining days of the Test.

