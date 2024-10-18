Bala Devi's Heartfelt Tribute: A Historic Goal in SAFF Championship

India's striker Bala Devi marked a personal milestone by scoring her 50th international goal during the national team's emphatic 5-2 victory over Pakistan in the SAFF Women's Football Championship opener.

In an emotional tribute, the 34-year-old dedicated her achievement to her late father. 'This goal is for my father. Though he is no longer with me, I know he would be proud of me today,' she expressed to AIFF.

In addition to Bala, players Jyoti Chouhan and Grace Dangmei also celebrated personal achievements and dedicated their success to family members and the team as a whole.

