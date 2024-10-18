Kiwis Near Victory in America's Cup Showdown

New Zealand is on the verge of retaining the America's Cup, having established a commanding 6-2 lead over Britain after Friday's races off Barcelona. Skipper Peter Burling and his crew demonstrated exceptional skill in navigating tricky wind conditions.

Burling, acknowledging their prior errors, expressed satisfaction with their impressive performance. Meanwhile, British skipper Ben Ainslie noted potential rudder damage as a hurdle but downplayed its impact on their losses, promising an ongoing fight.

Despite defeat, Ainslie remained hopeful, recalling past comebacks as their team prepares for another crucial weekend. Meanwhile, New Zealand's superior reading of wind shifts continues to set them apart in this high-stakes maritime contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)