Thrilling Quarters Propel Teams to Hockey India Women's Semi-Finals

The quarter-final stage of the 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Departmental National Championship 2024 was marked by high-octane action and commanding performances. The Sports Authority of India delivered a stunning 8-0 win over Sashastra Seema Bal, showcasing dominance through Preeti Dubey and Antim, each netting two goals.

Meanwhile, Central Board of Direct Taxes edged out Union Bank of India 4-2, with Jaspreet Kaur's double securing their semi-final berth. The Railway Sports Promotion Board demonstrated their might with an 11-0 demolition of Central Reserve Police Force, led by impressive performances from Neha, Sangita Kumari, and Vandana Kataria, strengthening their championship bid.

Defending champions IndianOil continued their impressive run, overcoming Tamil Nadu Police to clinch the last semi-final spot. With matches such as the Sports Authority of India vs. Railway Sports Promotion Board and IndianOil vs. Central Board of Direct Taxes, the upcoming semi-finals promise intense competition. Notably, the tournament has captured the attention of Indian Women's Hockey Team selectors, highlighting its importance for rising talents.

