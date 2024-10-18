Left Menu

Pawan Sehrawat Shines as Telugu Titans Triumph Over Bengaluru Bulls in PKL Opener

Pawan Sehrawat starred in Telugu Titans' 37-29 victory against Bengaluru Bulls in PKL Season 11's opening match. Sehrawat crossed the 1200-point mark while leading his team to a thrilling win. Dabang Delhi KC also secured a victory over U Mumba with a score of 36-28 on the same night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:17 IST
Pawan Sehrawat
  • Country:
  • India

Pawan Sehrawat's remarkable performance led the Telugu Titans to a 37-29 victory against the Bengaluru Bulls on the opening night of PKL Season 11.

Dabang Delhi KC also emerged victorious in their inaugural match of the season, defeating U Mumba 36-28 in an exhilarating display.

Sehrawat was instrumental from the start, securing the first raid point and guiding the Titans to an early lead, much to the delight of the Hyderabad audience. Despite a strong fightback from Pardeep Narwal and the Bulls, Sehrawat and his teammates maintained their momentum. Ultimately, Sehrawat not only reached his 10-point mark but also surpassed the 1200-point milestone, becoming the third player in PKL history with such an achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

