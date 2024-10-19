Left Menu

Ferrari Dominates U.S. Grand Prix Free Practice

Carlos Sainz led a Ferrari one-two ahead of Charles Leclerc in the U.S. Grand Prix practice. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris followed, with Verstappen maintaining a 52-point lead over Norris as the season approaches its culmination.

Carlos Sainz set the pace for Ferrari in the initial practice session of the U.S. Grand Prix, guiding his team to a one-two finish alongside Charles Leclerc at Austin's Circuit of the Americas on Friday.

Leading the championship, Max Verstappen from Red Bull secured the third-fastest time, closely followed by McLaren's Lando Norris, during this singular practice session of the season's fourth sprint weekend.

Sainz recorded a best lap time of one minute 33.602 seconds, with Leclerc a mere 0.021 seconds behind. Verstappen and Norris clocked in at 0.253 and 0.266 seconds slower, respectively. With six rounds remaining, Verstappen remains 52 points clear of Norris, his nearest competitor.

