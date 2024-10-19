Max Verstappen's Comeback Quest Amid Red Bull's Struggles

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing face their biggest test yet as they attempt to safeguard their lead in the Formula 1 championship at the United States Grand Prix in Texas. Despite a solid lead, Verstappen's car has faltered in recent races, allowing McLaren's Lando Norris to close in.

Verstappen's struggles were evident in Singapore, where Norris overtook him, showing a significant performance gap which Red Bull aims to close with a series of vehicle upgrades. As Verstappen seeks his fourth consecutive title, the pressure is on for Red Bull to reclaim its dominance.

In response to technical controversies and challenges from rival teams, Red Bull is rigorously scrutinized, adding more layers to the competitive field. The Formula 1 circuit awaits the outcome as the upgraded Red Bull cars prepare to test their mettle against formidable opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)