Cricket Legends to Helm the International Masters League

Legendary cricket icons Vivian Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, and Shaun Pollock have been appointed as members of the governing council for the upcoming International Masters League tournament. The council's role will be pivotal in directing the tournament's strategies, rules, and operations, ensuring its distinction as a premier platform.

The league is set to launch its inaugural edition involving former cricket maestros, including India's Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies' Brian Lara, highlighting the event's global appeal. The six-nation T20 competition will commence on November 17 and conclude on December 8, offering fans a nostalgic and exciting experience.

Matches will take place in three stages, beginning at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium from November 17-20, moving to Lucknow's Ekana Stadium from November 21-27, and wrapping up at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium from November 28 to December 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)