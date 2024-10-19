Left Menu

Cricket Legends to Helm the International Masters League

Cricket legends Vivian Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, and Shaun Pollock are set to join the governing council of the International Masters League. The tournament's inaugural edition will feature former greats, including Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, in a six-nation T20 format from November 17 to December 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:56 IST
Cricket Legends to Helm the International Masters League
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary cricket icons Vivian Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, and Shaun Pollock have been appointed as members of the governing council for the upcoming International Masters League tournament. The council's role will be pivotal in directing the tournament's strategies, rules, and operations, ensuring its distinction as a premier platform.

The league is set to launch its inaugural edition involving former cricket maestros, including India's Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies' Brian Lara, highlighting the event's global appeal. The six-nation T20 competition will commence on November 17 and conclude on December 8, offering fans a nostalgic and exciting experience.

Matches will take place in three stages, beginning at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium from November 17-20, moving to Lucknow's Ekana Stadium from November 21-27, and wrapping up at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium from November 28 to December 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024