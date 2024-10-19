India to Host Historic 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship

In a groundbreaking moment for sports in South Asia, India will host the 20th edition of the Asian Women's Handball Championship from December 1 to December 10 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. This marks the first time the prestigious event will be held in the region, with support from the Asian Handball Federation (AHF), the South Asian Handball Federation (SAHF), and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS).

The championship will bring together top teams from across Asia, including Iran, South Korea, China, Japan, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Close to 200 players will compete for the championship title and the chance to qualify for the 2025 IHF World Women's Handball Championship in Germany and the Netherlands. The event's relocation from Almaty, Kazakhstan, to New Delhi presents an invaluable opportunity for Indian handball enthusiasts.

Abdullah Al-Theyab, Assistant Director of Technical at the AHF, expressed enthusiasm, noting that India's hosting of the event underscores the nation's growing status as a vibrant sporting hub. Swapnil Jain, Managing Director of Pavna Group and WHL co-promoter, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the chance to inspire future generations. As India gears up for its eighth appearance, the goal is to make a memorable impact on the continental stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)