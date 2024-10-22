India Eyes Dominance Against Bangladesh in SAFF Showdown

With a semifinal spot already secured, India is set to reaffirm its dominance when facing Bangladesh in the SAFF Women's Championship's final Group A match on Wednesday. For Bangladesh, a win would secure the top spot in Group A, heating up the competition.

As standings currently show, India leads the table with three points. Bangladesh sits in second place with a superior goal difference over Pakistan, each having one point. A draw would see Bangladesh finishing as group runner-up.

India's commanding victory over Pakistan secured their semifinal berth, yet their focus remains on avenging last year's upset loss to Bangladesh. With a reinvigorated squad led by skipper Bala Devi and coach Santosh Kashyap, India aims to persist in their winning streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)