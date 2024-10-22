Left Menu

India Eyes Dominance Against Bangladesh in SAFF Showdown

With a semifinal spot already secured, India aims to reaffirm its dominance against Bangladesh in the SAFF Women's Championship. A win would position Bangladesh at the top, but India is eager to avenge a previous defeat. Despite recent challenges, both teams are prepared for a high-stakes match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:11 IST
India Eyes Dominance Against Bangladesh in SAFF Showdown
Olympic football tournament Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Nepal

With a semifinal spot already secured, India is set to reaffirm its dominance when facing Bangladesh in the SAFF Women's Championship's final Group A match on Wednesday. For Bangladesh, a win would secure the top spot in Group A, heating up the competition.

As standings currently show, India leads the table with three points. Bangladesh sits in second place with a superior goal difference over Pakistan, each having one point. A draw would see Bangladesh finishing as group runner-up.

India's commanding victory over Pakistan secured their semifinal berth, yet their focus remains on avenging last year's upset loss to Bangladesh. With a reinvigorated squad led by skipper Bala Devi and coach Santosh Kashyap, India aims to persist in their winning streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024