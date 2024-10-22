Left Menu

Verreynne's Masterclass Stuns Bangladesh in Opening Test

South Africa took charge against Bangladesh in the opening Test thanks to Kyle Verreynne's century. Verreynne's 114 propelled South Africa to a 308 total, leading by 202 runs. Bangladesh ended day two at 101-3. Verreynne's partnerships with Wiaan Mulder and Dane Piedt were instrumental in building a significant lead.

Updated: 22-10-2024 18:11 IST
In a gripping opening Test, Kyle Verreynne's stellar century allowed South Africa to seize control over Bangladesh by stumps on day two. Verreynne concluded with 114 runs, fortifying South Africa's innings to a robust 308, a lead of 202 runs.

Kyle Verreynne's performance was complemented by partnerships with Wiaan Mulder, who scored 54, and Dane Piedt, contributing 32. These alliances played a pivotal role in surpassing the Bangladeshi bowlers.

Bangladesh, in its response, faced challenges early but remained resilient. They closed day two at 101-3, led by opener Mahmudul Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten stand.

