Verreynne's Masterclass Stuns Bangladesh in Opening Test

In a gripping opening Test, Kyle Verreynne's stellar century allowed South Africa to seize control over Bangladesh by stumps on day two. Verreynne concluded with 114 runs, fortifying South Africa's innings to a robust 308, a lead of 202 runs.

Kyle Verreynne's performance was complemented by partnerships with Wiaan Mulder, who scored 54, and Dane Piedt, contributing 32. These alliances played a pivotal role in surpassing the Bangladeshi bowlers.

Bangladesh, in its response, faced challenges early but remained resilient. They closed day two at 101-3, led by opener Mahmudul Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten stand.

(With inputs from agencies.)