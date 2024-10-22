Pickleball Fever: India Masters Welcomes Global Talent
The India Masters is set to attract around 750 professional and amateur players to the DLTA Complex for a pickleball tournament. With top international and Indian players competing for a $50,000 prize pool, the event promises excitement and aims to boost the sport's growth in India.
- Country:
- India
The India Masters, a major pickleball tournament, will see around 750 professional and amateur players gather at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi from October 24. This PWR700 event, fully managed by Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), marks the sport's burgeoning presence in India following the successful launch of the PWR World Tour in Dubai this past July.
Among the top contenders are renowned international players like Dustin Boyer and Phuc Huynh from the United States, Roos Van Reek of the Netherlands, and Australia's Mitch Hargreaves and Emilia Schmidt. Indian talents such as Armaan Bhatia and Aditya Ruhela will also compete, vying for a share of the USD 50,000 prize and up to 700 valuable ranking points valid for a year.
In addition to the main tournament, the event will host a PWR Battle of the Leagues, where teams of two men and two women will compete in various categories. This initiative, as highlighted by Pranav Kohli, CEO of PWR, aims to identify and nurture domestic talent, fostering a new generation of players and fans. The Times Group, with Managing Director Vineet Jain at the helm, is enthusiastic about driving pickleball's growth on both national and global stages, further solidifying its role as India's fastest-growing sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Pharma Sector's Mixed Quarter: Key Players Set to Outperform
Shami's Road to Recovery: Key Players Return for Bengal's Ranji Campaign
Hockey India League 2024-25: Over 1000 players set to go under hammer at Players' Auctio
Brazil's World Cup Battle: Navigating Challenges Without Key Players
Revival Slam: Hockey India League Returns with Historic Players' Auction