Pickleball Fever: India Masters Welcomes Global Talent

The India Masters, a major pickleball tournament, will see around 750 professional and amateur players gather at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi from October 24. This PWR700 event, fully managed by Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), marks the sport's burgeoning presence in India following the successful launch of the PWR World Tour in Dubai this past July.

Among the top contenders are renowned international players like Dustin Boyer and Phuc Huynh from the United States, Roos Van Reek of the Netherlands, and Australia's Mitch Hargreaves and Emilia Schmidt. Indian talents such as Armaan Bhatia and Aditya Ruhela will also compete, vying for a share of the USD 50,000 prize and up to 700 valuable ranking points valid for a year.

In addition to the main tournament, the event will host a PWR Battle of the Leagues, where teams of two men and two women will compete in various categories. This initiative, as highlighted by Pranav Kohli, CEO of PWR, aims to identify and nurture domestic talent, fostering a new generation of players and fans. The Times Group, with Managing Director Vineet Jain at the helm, is enthusiastic about driving pickleball's growth on both national and global stages, further solidifying its role as India's fastest-growing sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)