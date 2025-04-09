Left Menu

Augusta National's New Look: Players Navigate Post-Hurricane Changes

Players at the Masters are experiencing changes at Augusta National Golf Club after Hurricane Helene. The storm altered the historic course, removing iconic pines and opening new routes. Notably, the par-four 10th hole now offers a potential shortcut due to fewer trees, altering player strategy.

Augusta National's New Look: Players Navigate Post-Hurricane Changes
Players at this week's Masters tournament have encountered an altered landscape at Augusta National Golf Club, famously known for its majestic pines and immaculate fairways. The alteration stems from Hurricane Helene's devastating impact on the Southeastern United States last September, which saw several iconic trees uprooted.

With the loss of trees, players are considering new strategic approaches. Xander Schauffele, in his eighth Masters appearance, noted the significant change, particularly at the challenging par-four 10th hole. The loss of trees on the left provides players with a potential shortcut, introducing a risk-reward element that didn't exist previously.

Although Jon Rahm, the 2023 champion, missed a practice session due to rain, he acknowledged hearing speculations of an alternative route off the tee on the 10th hole. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy noted that the course's visual intimidation factor has diminished slightly, yet affirmed that for the most part, the course plays as it traditionally has.

