Dale Steyn Joins England Lions: A New Chapter in Coaching

Dale Steyn, the legendary South African pacer, has taken on a new role as part of the England Lions coaching staff, ESPNcricinfo reports. This development marks Steyn's first venture with the team under the leadership of Andrew Flintoff, the England Lions' head coach on his maiden tour.

The decision comes shortly after Steyn ended his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he served as the bowling coach until he recently parted ways ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League season. His departure paved the way for his involvement with England's cricket setup.

England Cricket Board's performance director, Ed Barney, emphasized the focus on nurturing players, particularly seamers. Steyn, known for his remarkable international record, including 439 Test wickets for South Africa, aims to leverage his experience to guide upcoming talent in the England Lions squad.

